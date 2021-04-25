Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,000.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $813.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

