Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,000.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $858.23.
BlackRock stock opened at $813.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.
In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
