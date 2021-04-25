Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMUUY. Citigroup raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get The Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

Shares of SMUUY stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.