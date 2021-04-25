Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) to Buy

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMUUY. Citigroup raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SMUUY stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit