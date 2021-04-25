Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

