Citigroup Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

