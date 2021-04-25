Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 190,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

