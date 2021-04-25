Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

