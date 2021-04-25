Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

