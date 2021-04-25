Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after acquiring an additional 152,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72.

