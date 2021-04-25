CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $220,078.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 213.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $220,078.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 119.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00020568 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,628,683 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

