CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.