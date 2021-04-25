Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $232.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.