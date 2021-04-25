Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.