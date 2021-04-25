Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,325.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,143.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,886.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

