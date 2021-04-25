Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 8,130 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.0% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

IJR stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

