Coastal Capital Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $135.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.