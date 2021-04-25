Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.