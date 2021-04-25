Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $15.37. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1,182 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,049,000.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

