Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.54 ($6.52).

CBK opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.16. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

