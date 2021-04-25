Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 129,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,008,127 shares.The stock last traded at $8.71 and had previously closed at $8.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
