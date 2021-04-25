Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 129,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,008,127 shares.The stock last traded at $8.71 and had previously closed at $8.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

