Comparing Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) & Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Taylor Wimpey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $15.08 billion 0.26 $171.49 million $0.43 21.56 Taylor Wimpey $5.54 billion 1.71 $860.50 million $2.58 10.07

Taylor Wimpey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Taylor Wimpey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kawasaki Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries -0.34% -0.83% -0.19% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Taylor Wimpey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taylor Wimpey beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes. The company also offers gas turbine cogeneration systems, gas and diesel engines for power generation, steam turbines, aerodynamic machinery, boiler plants, combined cycle power plants, industrial plants LNG tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, material handling systems, tunnel boring machines, crushing machines, marine gas turbines/reduction gear, marine reciprocating engines, and marine propulsion systems; and LPG and LNG carriers, bulk carriers, jetfoils, and submarines. In addition, it provides electric train cars, electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies; motorcycles, off-road utility vehicles, personal watercraft, and general-purpose gasoline engines; and hydraulic components for construction and agricultural machinery, hydraulic components and systems for industrial machinery, hydraulic steering gears for marine products, hydraulic deck machinery for marine products, industrial robots, and medical and pharmaceutical robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

