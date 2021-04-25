Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $68.00 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

