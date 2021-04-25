Contrasting B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) & Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Royal Mail alerts:

0.0% of Royal Mail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Royal Mail and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Mail and B&M European Value Retail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail $13.79 billion 0.49 $204.70 million $0.41 33.22 B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.60 $114.46 million $1.03 30.18

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail. B&M European Value Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Mail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Royal Mail and B&M European Value Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 1 6 6 0 2.38 B&M European Value Retail 0 7 3 0 2.30

Risk and Volatility

Royal Mail has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Mail beats B&M European Value Retail on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe comprising the GLS network that covers 36 European countries and nation states through wholly-owned and partner companies. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and other postal operators, as well as business to business, and business to consumer sectors. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.