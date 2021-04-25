Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Down to $30.98

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.98, but opened at $29.99. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.21.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $696.88 million during the quarter.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
Featured Article: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.