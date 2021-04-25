Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Down to $30.98

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.98, but opened at $29.99. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.21.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $696.88 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.