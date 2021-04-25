Cormark Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.21.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$61.07 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.68 and a 1-year high of C$65.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

