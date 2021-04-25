Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.97. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 654 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $772.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. Research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

