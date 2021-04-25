Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Down 3.6%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 4,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosan stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
