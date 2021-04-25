CPChain Reaches Market Cap of $6.48 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $768,826.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00522535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005420 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027914 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.90 or 0.02935698 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

