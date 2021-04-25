CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. CRA International posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

