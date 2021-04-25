Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CL King

CL King reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $170.62 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $40,590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

