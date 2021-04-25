Craig Hallum Raises Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $142.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CTRN stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,725,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

