Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 202 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 878.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

