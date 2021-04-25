Credit Suisse Group Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $198.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT opened at $169.20 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

