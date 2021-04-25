Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.37 and a twelve month high of C$35.95.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.