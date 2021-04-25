Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
CU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.13.
Shares of TSE CU opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.37 and a twelve month high of C$35.95.
In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
