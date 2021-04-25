Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post $129.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $130.99 million. Cree reported sales of $215.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $609.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $615.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $655.22 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $727.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,702,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 23.5% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cree by 46.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,564 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at $440,000.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.77. 1,579,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,856. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

