Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,406,000.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $856,377.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,067.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.84. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

