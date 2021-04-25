Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

