Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 601 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $235.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

