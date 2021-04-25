Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

