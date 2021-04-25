Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Earnings History for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit