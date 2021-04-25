Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masimo by 23.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 251.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

