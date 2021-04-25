Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -287.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $66.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

