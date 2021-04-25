Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.60 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

