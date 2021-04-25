Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,996,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $181.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.