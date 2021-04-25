Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $240.58 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

