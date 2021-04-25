Cryptobuyer Hits Market Cap of $555,532.57 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $555,532.57 and $13.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00093974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00677899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.18 or 0.07995659 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

XPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

