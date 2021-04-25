Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.04 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $183.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00094142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00707333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.68 or 0.07776655 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

