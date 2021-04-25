Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 610 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,212. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $134.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.