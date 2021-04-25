Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

