Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,066 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,588,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

