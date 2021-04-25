Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.33. 6,400,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,655. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

