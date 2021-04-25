Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after buying an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 6,461,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,641. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

